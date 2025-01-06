PM Paluckas says Govt will turn to Ukrainian authorities over control of dual-use items

"I do not see any connection it has with sanctions or control. That is why today we are talking about correcting this folly and shifting responsibility to the exporter," Paluckas told reporters after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda on Monday.
"I can also say that we will write to the responsible Ukrainian authorities asking to notify us if any Lithuanian-made component is detected on the front line," he explained.
The previous government’s decision is neither rational nor logical, as it only bans the transport of certain goods by air, according to the prime minister.
"It is just about forbidding the mode of transport. That is, you cannot transport goods by plane, but you can do that by lorry. I do not see how this relates to sanctions or controls," Paluckas said.
In early December, the previous government led by Ingrida Šimonytė updated the National List of Controlled Dual-Use Goods to restrict the export from Lithuania to third countries of goods that could be used in Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.
These goods include liquid or gas filtering and cleaning machinery, equipment and their parts, as well as centrifuges, vehicle components such as transmission shafts, bearings, clutches and parts thereof, gearboxes, etc., as well as lorries and their parts.
The major change was a ban on the freight of goods by air across the globe with an exception of the European Union and several partner countries.
The new Government does not intend to lift the ban but will aim to mitigate the restrictions amid business discontent, Paluckas said earlier.