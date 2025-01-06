PM Paluckas says Govt will turn to Ukrainian authorities over control of dual-use items

"I do not see any connection it has with sanctions or control. That is why today we are talking about correcting this folly and shifting responsibility to the exporter," Paluckas told reporters after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda on Monday.

"I can also say that we will write to the responsible Ukrainian authorities asking to notify us if any Lithuanian-made component is detected on the front line," he explained.

The previous government’s decision is neither rational nor logical, as it only bans the transport of certain goods by air, according to the prime minister.