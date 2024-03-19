PM nominates Kasčiūnas as next defence minister

“The nomination is based on Kasčiūnas’ experience and active work as chair of the NSGK, which is of particular significance for the short-term priorities set out to strengthen national defence ,” the statement released by the Government’s press service reads.

“I am going to meet with him, to ask him the questions that are important to me – in particular the continuity of the work of the Ministry of National Defence and the implementation of projects that are very important for Lithuania, and his attitude towards possible traces of corruption as indicated by Mr Anušauskas,” Nausėda said on Monday in Zarasai, a day before the candidate was officially named.