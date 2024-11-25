PM holds meeting on cargo plane crash in Vilnius

"Thankfully, despite the crash occurring in a residential area, no lives have been lost among the local population. The Vilnius City Municipality is assisting those affected, and the Government will provide all support required. The responsible agencies are working diligently. I urge everyone to have confidence in the investigating authorities’ ability to conduct a thorough and professional investigation within an optimal timeframe. Only these investigations will uncover the true causes of the incident – speculation and guesswork will not help establish the truth," said Prime Minister Šimonytė.