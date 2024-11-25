PM holds meeting on cargo plane crash in Vilnius

Emergency services have responded promptly, evacuating residents and extinguishing the fire. The traffic in the affected area has since been restored.
The Vilnius City Municipality is currently helping the evacuated residents, with the Government standing by to provide additional support if required. All relevant agencies remain actively engaged at the crash site to ensure public safety.
The Police Department, in collaboration with the Prosecutor General’s Office, has opened a pre-trial investigation into all the circumstances of the crash. A parallel investigation under Regulation No. 996/2010 will be carried out by a specialised unit within the Ministry of Justice. Authorities will share as much information and clarification on the investigation as possible without hindering its progress.
"Thankfully, despite the crash occurring in a residential area, no lives have been lost among the local population. The Vilnius City Municipality is assisting those affected, and the Government will provide all support required. The responsible agencies are working diligently. I urge everyone to have confidence in the investigating authorities’ ability to conduct a thorough and professional investigation within an optimal timeframe. Only these investigations will uncover the true causes of the incident – speculation and guesswork will not help establish the truth," said Prime Minister Šimonytė.
Fire and Rescue Department reported on the incident.
At 5.31 a.m. this morning in Vilnius, a report was received about a cargo plane crash near the Vilnius International Airport. According to initial information, firefighters rescued three crew members from the wreckage of the plane, one person, a citizen of Spain, was found dead. In the accident a residential building caught fire.
Based on the initial information about the accident, a pre-trial investigation has been opened under Article 278 of the Criminal Code, "Improper maintenance or repair of vehicles or roads, or of equipment thereon", which provides for liability in the event of loss of life, serious injury to persons or very serious damage to property, and under Article 279 of the Criminal Code, "Violation of the rules of international traffic".
The pre-trial investigation is currently being led, organised and controlled by the Vilnius Regional Prosecutor’s Office and carried out by the Vilnius County Chief Police Commissariat.
The pre-trial investigation will seek to establish the factual circumstances of the incident.