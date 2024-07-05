PM does not think some ministers should be replaced

“I do not really see a need for this. However, every change is in fact an opportunity not only for me but also for other people to form an assessment of their own,” Šimonytė told Info TV on Thursday.

The Government has to return its powers after the presidential election that ended in May and, afterwards, the mandate to the Government is granted anew. According to Šimonytė, this is an opportunity for ministers themselves to decide whether they would continue working in the Cabinet or if they have different plans.

“I have never had a goal to begin and finish the term of office with the same Cabinet,” said Šimonytė.