PM does not think some ministers should be replaced

“I do not really see a need for this. However, every change is in fact an opportunity not only for me but also for other people to form an assessment of their own,” Šimonytė told Info TV on Thursday.
The Government has to return its powers after the presidential election that ended in May and, afterwards, the mandate to the Government is granted anew. According to Šimonytė, this is an opportunity for ministers themselves to decide whether they would continue working in the Cabinet or if they have different plans.
“I have never had a goal to begin and finish the term of office with the same Cabinet,” said Šimonytė.
The Office of the President earlier implied that it was dissatisfied with Minister of Agriculture Kęstutis Navickas and Minister of Health Arūnas Dulkys. The prime minister said in the interview to Info TV that she would not discuss personalities, especially when discussions are inspired by the president’s advisers.
President Gitanas Nausėda believes that some minister sin the outgoing Government may be replaced once it returns its powers after his re-election. However, the ruling majority is critical of such ideas and argues that the prime minister decides on the composition of the Cabinet. The coalition is also suspicious of proposals of a reshuffle with just several months remaining until the next parliamentary election.