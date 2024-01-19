PM discusses strengthening of EU security and defence industry with Commissioner Breton

In the face of dramatically changing realities near our borders, Prime Minister Šimonytė emphasised the imperative to significantly strengthen the defence capabilities of the EU nations. She commended the initiatives undertaken by the European Commission in this regard.
“To ensure the EU, conceived as an extraordinary peace project, retains its essence, we need to invest in our security and simultaneously support Ukraine in its quest for victory by promptly providing the crucial military assistance it needs,” stated Šimonytė.
The prime minister pointed out that Europe cannot afford to revert to past times of complacency, as the military threat from an openly hostile Russia will not go away for both Europe and the West.
She highlighted the critical nature of the year 2024 for Ukraine in defending against Russian aggression, calling for a doubling of efforts among European countries to expedite and increase military support for Ukraine.
Prime Minister Šimonytė emphasised that the forthcoming European defence industry strategy should contribute to the readiness to respond swiftly to various crises, including through military means. The strategy should pave the way for the long-term development of strategically critical defence capabilities, production, and sufficient reserves, facilitating the timely and increased supply of military aid to Ukraine.
In the context of this strategy, the financial commitment of EU member states to defence remains of paramount importance. The unequivocal commitment to reaching at least 2% of GDP in defence spending would send a positive sign to the European defence industry, unlocking its considerable potential to enhance overall security, said the Head of Government.
The prime minister also underscored the importance of ensuring the close involvement of small and medium-sized enterprises and the facilitation of their integration into EU supply chains.
In conclusion, Prime Minister Šimonytė reiterated that supporting Ukraine in safeguarding its freedom and protecting Europe from further aggression must remain a top priority for the European Union. Strengthening the European defence industry would not only contribute to greater collective security but also empower Ukraine to effectively resist Russian aggression.