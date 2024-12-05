PM-designate presents Government’s programme in Seimas

Speaking at the rostrum, Paluckas said he is "pleased and proud" that the 19th Government’s key document has been publicly referred to as a programme for a big country.

"A programme for a big country obviously implies that there is also a small country’s programme. There is a certain philosophical, political, economic difference. A small country and the programme of such a Government make it clear that we leave complex problems and crisis situations, to a large extent, to be solved by members of the society themselves, in order to cope with the challenges that arise, challenges that we can only cope with together, through a joint effort," the prime minister-designate said.