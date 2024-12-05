PM-designate presents Government’s programme in Seimas

Speaking at the rostrum, Paluckas said he is "pleased and proud" that the 19th Government’s key document has been publicly referred to as a programme for a big country.
"A programme for a big country obviously implies that there is also a small country’s programme. There is a certain philosophical, political, economic difference. A small country and the programme of such a Government make it clear that we leave complex problems and crisis situations, to a large extent, to be solved by members of the society themselves, in order to cope with the challenges that arise, challenges that we can only cope with together, through a joint effort," the prime minister-designate said.
The incoming Cabinet plans to increase the progressivity of income tax and raise the non-taxable income rate annually to bring it as close to the minimum monthly wage as possible. The ruling coalition also agreed to cancel automatic enrolment in the second-pillar pension scheme and reintroduce the use of the length of service as basis for deciding the size of a pension.
The new Government also vows to boost the birth rate and allocate bigger financial support for families, introduce free primary school meals and expand the housing programme for young families in regions.
In view of the ongoing Russian military invasion of Ukraine, and to ensure sound national defence preparedness, the Government pledges to ensure sustainable financing of national defence at a level of at least 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).
Following the submission in the Seimas, the Government’s programme is read by parliamentary groups and committees, which have the right to invite the prime minister-designate or a ministerial nominee to answer any questions concerning the document.
The Seimas needs to deliberate the Government’s programme in a sitting within 15 days of its presentation. The ruling coalition expects the vote to
The new Cabinet is sworn in and takes office when the majority of MPs present in the sitting vote in favour of its programme. The ruling coalition expects the vote on a resolution approving the programme to take place on 12 December.
On Wednesday, President Gitanas Nausėda signed a decree approving the line-up of the new Government short of two ministers.
New candidates to head the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Justice are expected to be nominated in the coming days, according to Paluckas.