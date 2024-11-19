PM-designate Paluckas vows to seek dialogue and consensus

"Speaking of our country’s priorities (...), we will have many tasks to get on with. Both the geopolitical situation, public finance, quality and availability of public services, trust in institutions," Paluckas said, also referring to Teltonika’s move to stop its high-tech park project.

"Those who have played basketball with me know me best. I like power play, and I am stubborn and goal-oriented. I intend to bring these principles to the work of the Government, but engaging in dialogue where broad agreement and consensus are needed," he said standing at the rostrum.

"The recent scandals about excessive bureaucracy are absolutely nothing new to anyone who has ever tried to do anything in life by private initiative. Unfortunately, over-regulation is becoming a drag on our economy. This will be one of the priorities of the next government [to deal with]," he said.

Paluckas revealed he would set up a special commission under the Government to cut red tape for major investment projects if appointed as prime minister.

The Parliament has one week to decide on the prime minister from the nomination day. A vote with a simple majority is sufficient for the approval of the candidate.