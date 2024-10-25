PM calls UN secretary general’s trip to Russia disgraceful

"This is disgraceful. There are people in international organisations, but not only in political organisations, and there are political leaders who think that they can somehow talk to everyone here and there. It would not be very surprising if Mr Guterres uses this reasoning, and I think he is. Remembering that he did not find time to attend a peace summit in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine, attempts to act as if some talks are held with one side, in my understanding, seem peculiar," Šimonytė told reporters Friday.