PM calls for unity against antisemitic forces standing for election

She said it was necessary to assess possible consequences of the ideas promoted by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn party standing for election to the Seimas.

„The hatred that destroyed millions of lives in the past is still alive. This hatred of otherness also fuels antisemitism in different parts of the world. (&) It is the reality we are forced to face in Lithuania as well. A politician who violates the Constitution by making antisemitic statements is standing for election to the nation’s representative body. He finds supporters. It is upon all of us today to realise the consequences the dissemination of such ideas can have for Lithuania and its society,“ Šimonytė said in the ceremony.