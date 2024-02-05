PM attends opening of Rokantiškės military base

“This is not just a slight increase but probably tens of times more than before,” the prime minister emphasised, noting that the collective effort to strengthen the country’s security spans across multiple government tenures.
She acknowledged the ongoing commitment to strengthening defence, security, resilience, and the armed forces, noting the need for decent conditions for the service of NATO troops and international partners.
Looking ahead, Šimonytė expressed the shared responsibility in the coming years to further enhance defence capabilities, noting that the focus should extend beyond weaponry and salaries, emphasising the vital role of daily infrastructure in making soldiers feel cared for and respected by their country. The prime minister also noted that the Rokantiškės military base is the best proof of how much Lithuania has progressed in recent years in terms of national defence, security, the army and the wellbeing of its troops. The prime minister highlighted the current unfavourable shift in the security situation and emphasised that sceptics no longer question the necessity of defence investments; it is now widely recognised as essential.
“The strategic stationing of the Duke Vaidotas Infantry Battalion in the Rokantiškės military base holds significant importance. For the first time, a complete combat battalion is deployed near Vilnius, a move that substantially bolsters the security of our capital. Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas emphasised the excellent conditions provided for the troops, for their drills, noting that the opening of these facilities will have a positive impact on local businesses and civilian employment.
The opening ceremony featured congratulatory speeches, celebratory salutes, consecration of the military base, and a guided tour.
Expressing his joy, General Valdemaras Rupšys, Commander-in-Chief of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, stated: “Today marks a significant milestone as the Rokantiškės military base is officially handed over to the Duke Vaidotas Infantry Battalion. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Lithuanian State, this highly mobile military unit now has a permanent deployment site with outstanding conditions aligned with NATO standards. These optimal conditions for service, training, and combat preparation at Rokantiškės military base play a crucial role in motivating and boosting the morale of our soldiers as they prepare for the defence of our country.”
Lieutenant Colonel Irmantas Petaraitis, commander of the Duke Vaidotas Infantry Battalion, was also happy to see the new military base: “The relocation to Vilnius holds significant importance for the Duke Vaidotas Infantry Battalion, marking the completion of our temporary stay in Marijampolė and establishing us as the permanent hosts of the battalion’s new home. The Rokantiškės military base is equipped with all the necessary infrastructure for the infantry battalion, ensuring optimal conditions for both professional as well as conscripted military service”.