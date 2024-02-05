PM attends opening of Rokantiškės military base

Looking ahead, Šimonytė expressed the shared responsibility in the coming years to further enhance defence capabilities, noting that the focus should extend beyond weaponry and salaries, emphasising the vital role of daily infrastructure in making soldiers feel cared for and respected by their country. The prime minister also noted that the Rokantiškės military base is the best proof of how much Lithuania has progressed in recent years in terms of national defence, security, the army and the wellbeing of its troops. The prime minister highlighted the current unfavourable shift in the security situation and emphasised that sceptics no longer question the necessity of defence investments; it is now widely recognised as essential.