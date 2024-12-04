Pilot injured in Swiftair crash will continue treatment in Spain

The hospital added that on the family’s request the patient would be transported to Spain for further treatment.

Swiftair Boeing 737, transporting cargo for DHL, crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway while landing in the morning of 25 November. One of the pilots, a 48-year-old citizen of Spain, was killed in the crash. The other pilot, a 34-year-old citizen of Spain, sustained critical injuries. Two other people on board, a 55-year-old citizen of Germany, and a 34-year-old citizen of Lithuania, were injured and are being treated at Vilnius University Hospital.