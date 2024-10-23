Party Nemunas Dawn will support SocDem leader as PM

"We had stated that if Vilija Blinkevičiūtė goes for the prime minister, then the Nemunas Dawn will endorse her candidacy," Žemaitaitis told the media when voting in advance in the second round of parliamentary elections in Kaunas district.
He added that after runoff voting the Nemunas Dawn will decide whether it should consider joining a coalition of centre-left parties. He has no doubt that Lithuania will have a centre-left government after elections.
However, last week he announced that the presidium of the Nemunas Dawn decided against joining any ruling coalitions.
Žemaitaitis resigned from parliament in April 2024 to avoid impeachment following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that his antisemitic statements online breached the Constitution and his MP’s oath.
Lithuanians will go to the polls to elect 63 remaining MPs in runoff voting on 27 October. Early voting takes place on 22-24 October.
Seventy-eight out of 141 MPs were elected in the first round of elections to the Seimas on 13 October: 70 in the multi-member constituency and 8 in single-member constituencies.