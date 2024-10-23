Party Nemunas Dawn will support SocDem leader as PM

"We had stated that if Vilija Blinkevičiūtė goes for the prime minister, then the Nemunas Dawn will endorse her candidacy," Žemaitaitis told the media when voting in advance in the second round of parliamentary elections in Kaunas district.

He added that after runoff voting the Nemunas Dawn will decide whether it should consider joining a coalition of centre-left parties. He has no doubt that Lithuania will have a centre-left government after elections.

However, last week he announced that the presidium of the Nemunas Dawn decided against joining any ruling coalitions.