Party Democrats For Lithuania will approve candidates for Seimas’ elections

The news agency ELTA has learned from party’s leader MP Saulius Skvernelis that a preliminary list of candidates in the multi-member constituency will be compiled and the majority of candidates who will contend in single-member constituencies will be confirmed.
In Lithuania, 71 MPs are elected in single-member constituencies and 70 are elected in the multi-member constituency.
Skvernelis, Lithuania’s former prime minister, added that he has not changed his decision and will lead the party’s list of candidates in elections to the Seimas.
Parliamentary elections will take place on 13 October 2024.