Party Democrats For Lithuania will approve candidates for Seimas’ elections

The news agency ELTA has learned from party’s leader MP Saulius Skvernelis that a preliminary list of candidates in the multi-member constituency will be compiled and the majority of candidates who will contend in single-member constituencies will be confirmed.

In Lithuania, 71 MPs are elected in single-member constituencies and 70 are elected in the multi-member constituency.

Skvernelis, Lithuania’s former prime minister, added that he has not changed his decision and will lead the party’s list of candidates in elections to the Seimas.