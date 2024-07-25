Participants of Seimas election campaign begin collecting voter signatures

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) stated on Thursday that at least 1,000 voter signatures have to be collected in a single-member constituency for a politician to be officially registered as an election candidate.

People may sign only for would-be candidates from their constituency. They may support one or several politicians participating in the election campaign.

If a person signs both on a paper form and online, none of the signatures will be counted.

Papers for collecting voter signatures are issued to election campaign participants within three days since they submit election applications. The deadline for submitting election applications ends at 5 p.m. on 9 August.