Parlt speaker highlights threat of radical powers

The speaker said at the sitting that constructive cooperation is needed between political powers and all branches of the government. She also highlighted the importance of constructive cooperation when adopting the 2025 budget.
„Let us maintain the needed balance and try that the election period would not hinder the adoption of necessary decisions in the autumn session,“ said Čmilytė-Nielsen.
Stressing growing geopolitical tensions globally, the parliament speaker cautioned about „speedy solutions“ offered by radical forces and the „dangerous dead-end“ they would bring.
„Unfortunately, geopolitical tension has recently grown not only in our region but across the entire world, which inevitably stokes anxiety, increases fatigue, provokes desire to solve all the problems in one sweep. Radical forces are becoming more attractive, suggesting overly simplistic answers to complex questions, [and] unrealistically rapid results. From the point of view of rational, responsible state policies, this is a dangerous dead-end,“ said Čmilytė-Nielsen, adding that political forces that have people’s trust have responsibility for democracy.
The parliament speaker described the 2020-2024 term of office as one of the most challenging in history. Yet she noted that some of the positives include an agreement political parties reached on national defence.
Meanwhile, president’s adviser Paulius Baltokas read out the president’s welcoming remarks. The head of state congratulated legislators on the final autumn session in this term of office. In his message, Nausėda urged politicians to complete the most important tasks, to step up Lithuania’s security, address key problems of the people and focus on their interests.
Nausėda stressed that the geopolitical situation remains complex and thus Lithuania’s security has to be enhanced further.
In the autumn session from 10 September until 14 November parliament plans to hold 27 sittings as 309 bills have been included in the agenda.