Parlt speaker highlights threat of radical powers

The speaker said at the sitting that constructive cooperation is needed between political powers and all branches of the government. She also highlighted the importance of constructive cooperation when adopting the 2025 budget.

„Let us maintain the needed balance and try that the election period would not hinder the adoption of necessary decisions in the autumn session,“ said Čmilytė-Nielsen.

Stressing growing geopolitical tensions globally, the parliament speaker cautioned about „speedy solutions“ offered by radical forces and the „dangerous dead-end“ they would bring.