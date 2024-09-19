Parlt speaker believes separate ministry for regions not needed

„The proposal has surprised me. (&) In my view, it is possible to conduct regional policies and strengthen the self-government by using multiple existing instruments rather than establishing a separate ministry,“ the parliamentary speaker told reporters in the Seimas on Thursday.

The Liberal Movement’s leader was also critical of the idea that one of the ministries could be relocated to another city. Referring to the case of the Ministry of Agriculture, Čmilytė-Nielsen said it would be „more of a show-off move“, while more options are available to give a greater benefit to regions.