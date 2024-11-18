Parlt speaker appoints his chief of staff

Jovaišė was adviser on youth and non-governmental organisation matters to Skvernelis in 2020, when he was the prime minister. She was also a member of Skvernelis’ 2019 presidential election campaign.

When Skvernelis was the interior minister in 2014-2016, Jovaišė was his referent. She later was a project manager at the Public Investment Development Agency (VIPA).

The Seimas speaker’s team also includes Monika Giedrienė and Inga Barišauskė, Skvernelis’ aides in the previous parliamentary term. Barišauskė will be responsible for legal matters.