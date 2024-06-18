Parlt extends bank solidarity contributions for one year

The bill passed the adoption stage with 110 votes in favour, 10 abstentions and 1 vote against.

Chairman of the Seimas Committee on Budget and Finance Mindaugas Lingė stressed that the measure is needed due to continuing exceptional circumstances. He highlighted the importance of the banking sector contributing to Lithuania’s defence.

Extension of the temporary tax on extra bank profits was criticised by the Lithuanian Banking Association (LBA) and Lithuania’s Free Market Institute (LLRI), stating that the tax caused a „dangerous precedent“ and would prevent new foreign banks from entering the Lithuanian market.

President Gitanas Nausėda supports the bank solidarity contribution.