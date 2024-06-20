Parlt approves creation of State Defence Fund, raises taxes

The draft law passed the adoption stage with 107 votes in favour, 18 abstentions and 2 votes against. The Seimas also approved accompanying laws on excise duties, public sector accountability, municipal budget revenue, public debt and corporate income tax.

Minister of Finance Gintarė Skaistė had said that the law is needed to ensure at least 3% of GDP defence spending.

The minister said prior to the sitting that a major share of revenue would be collected after raising the corporate income tax and excise duties on various products.

In 2025, revenue collected to the State Defence Fund is expected to amount to EUR 200 million.