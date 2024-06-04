Parlt approves commission’s findings in VSD whistleblower’s case

When the findings were considered on Tuesday, coalition MPs urged to vote in favour, but there was no unanimous agreement among the ranks of the majority.

The ad hoc commission had submitted its conclusions in March. It stated that VSD Director Jauniškis assisted then presidential candidate Nausėda by having intelligence information collected about people from his environment. MPs believe that information about people who should be screened might have been relayed by Nausėda himself or by another person on his behalf. It is also thought that data gathered by the VSD might have been disclosed personally to Nausėda.