Paluckas will not meet with Taiwan’s FM

"So far I am not the prime minister. I think the acting prime minister [Ingrida Šimonytė] will do this," Paluckas told reporters when asked if a meeting was planned.

Bloomberg has reported that Taiwan’s foreign minister would be visiting Lithuania accompanied by a delegation of representatives of drone producing companies.

Paluckas previously said that the would-be Government, led by the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), supports the idea of improving relations with China. He said the Government would not object if China sent its ambassador to Lithuania and would respond reciprocally.