Paluckas will not meet with Taiwan’s FM

 
Prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas
Social Democratic prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas will not meet with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung who will be conducting a visit to Lithuania this week.

"So far I am not the prime minister. I think the acting prime minister [Ingrida Šimonytė] will do this," Paluckas told reporters when asked if a meeting was planned.

Bloomberg has reported that Taiwan’s foreign minister would be visiting Lithuania accompanied by a delegation of representatives of drone producing companies.

Paluckas previously said that the would-be Government, led by the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), supports the idea of improving relations with China. He said the Government would not object if China sent its ambassador to Lithuania and would respond reciprocally.

Lithuania’s relations with China deteriorated after the Taiwanese Representation Office was opened in Vilnius at the end of 2021. Beijing accused Lithuania of violating the "one China policy" and imposed diplomatic and economic sanctions. China downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania from the ambassadorial level to the level of chargé d’affaires.

