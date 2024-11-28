Paluckas will consult with business on cutting of red tape – media

According to the publication, speaking at the conference Verslas 2025 (Business 2025), which is organised by Verslo žinios and Swedbank, Paluckas stressed that excessive regulation is "an economic brake".

According to the new prime minister, one of the primary tasks of the Government will be increasing trust in state institutions and improving public services and their accessibility.

The politician also said that his Government would focus on boosting national security, economic efficiency, promoting innovation and investment, ensuring a fair and effective tax system, undertaking changes in the energy sector and education reforms.