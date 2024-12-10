Paluckas to present last ministerial nominees to Nausėda on Wednesday

He says he has already met with a "suitable" candidate for justice minister, lawyer Rimantas Mockus, put forward by the Nemunas Dawn. However, he did not confirm that Mockus would be picked.
"I will decide on nominating the candidate tomorrow," Paluckas told reporters.
The incoming prime minister also said he will meet with a candidate for environment minister later on Tuesday.
Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis has revealed that Tomas Kovėra, one of the two candidates for environment minister, refused to be nominated after the media spotlight fell on him.
"I will not name another candidate, because when I do, it causes problems for people," Žemaitaitis told reporters at the Seimas.
Kovėra, a PhD in biomedicine, an environmentalist and a hunter, had established a movement Už gamtą (For the Nature).
Decades ago, he was involved in a criminal case over improper storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Questions over poaching were also raised when he was a candidate to head Žuvintas Reserve.
Paluckas on Tuesday refused to comment on Kovėra, saying he will speak only about those candidates that he will nominate to the president.
"I do not see any point in commenting on headlines or on some kind of reasoning as to possible or impossible candidates," Paluckas told reporters.