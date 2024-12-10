Paluckas to present last ministerial nominees to Nausėda on Wednesday

He says he has already met with a "suitable" candidate for justice minister, lawyer Rimantas Mockus, put forward by the Nemunas Dawn. However, he did not confirm that Mockus would be picked.

"I will decide on nominating the candidate tomorrow," Paluckas told reporters.

The incoming prime minister also said he will meet with a candidate for environment minister later on Tuesday.

Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis has revealed that Tomas Kovėra, one of the two candidates for environment minister, refused to be nominated after the media spotlight fell on him.

"I will not name another candidate, because when I do, it causes problems for people," Žemaitaitis told reporters at the Seimas.