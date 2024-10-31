Paluckas says LSDP can create ’bright future’ for Lithuania

"The Social Democrats is a huge, powerful team and we wish to thank Vilija for leadership. She is a wonderful leader and colleague. (...) First, I feel great responsibility that lands on the shoulders of every prime ministerial candidate as the Lithuanian people await for decisions that would improve their lives, solve problems," Paluckas told reporters after a meeting of the party’s presidium.
Paluckas downplayed his past conviction for corruption. In 2012, he was found guilty of opaque public procurement as the director of Vilnius City Municipal Administration.
"We cannot change the past, but we are looking to the future. We can create a bright future for Lithuanian people," he said.