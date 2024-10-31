Paluckas says LSDP can create ’bright future’ for Lithuania

The Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) on Wednesday evening presented its Deputy Chairman Gintautas Paluckas as the candidate to become Lithuania’s next prime minister. The LSDP secured 52 out of 141 seats in the Seimas in the 2024 parliamentary election and will form a coalition government. LSDP leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė put an end to speculations whether she might be the prime minister. On 30 October, she announced that she would not head of Government or join the Seimas, instead opting to continue serving as a member of the European Parliament.