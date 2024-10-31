2024.10.31 09:58

Paluckas says LSDP can create 'bright future' for Lithuania

 
Paluckas says LSDP can create ‘bright future’ for Lithuania
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

The Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) on Wednesday evening presented its Deputy Chairman Gintautas Paluckas as the candidate to become Lithuania’s next prime minister. The LSDP secured 52 out of 141 seats in the Seimas in the 2024 parliamentary election and will form a coalition government. LSDP leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė put an end to speculations whether she might be the prime minister. On 30 October, she announced that she would not head of Government or join the Seimas, instead opting to continue serving as a member of the European Parliament.

"The Social Democrats is a huge, powerful team and we wish to thank Vilija for leadership. She is a wonderful leader and colleague. (...) First, I feel great responsibility that lands on the shoulders of every prime ministerial candidate as the Lithuanian people await for decisions that would improve their lives, solve problems," Paluckas told reporters after a meeting of the party’s presidium.

Paluckas downplayed his past conviction for corruption. In 2012, he was found guilty of opaque public procurement as the director of Vilnius City Municipal Administration.

"We cannot change the past, but we are looking to the future. We can create a bright future for Lithuanian people," he said.

