Paluckas could handle PM’s job – SocDem leader

„I am indeed grateful to the president of Lithuania for such appreciation of Gintautas Paluckas as a politician. And I am sure that our Social Democratic Party, in case of success, would have numerous candidates for the prime minister,“ MEP Blinkevičiūtė told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

However, she stated that the LSDP has not yet discussed potential candidates to lead the Government.

„If we consider whether Paluckas is really ready and capable of working as the prime minister, I have no doubt about this,“ the LSDP leader concluded.