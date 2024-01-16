Outstanding Ukraine’s know-how in IT and wealth tech: investment-attractive sectors for foreign companies, including Baltics

This symbiosis is known as FinTech, and it has been successfully gaining momentum in developed economies for a long time. Recently, many FinTech projects have appeared in emerging markets. In Ukraine, Monobank is a good example. The WealthTech industry, an investment branch of fintech that includes a large number of components of the investment process, from investment products to digital platforms that simplify investment at the retail and institutional levels, is particularly interesting. Here, too, the Baltic states and the UK with their developed wealth management market, which currently needs to accelerate the digitalization process, could become a promising partner for Ukraine. Our company has already taken several steps towards such cooperation by creating a partnership with a British company that has strong positions in FinTech UI/UX & Product. Together, we are creating a fintech platform that will unite Asset Managers and Relationship Managers. The creation of a hub of Fintech/Wealthtech specialists in Ukraine can lead to a significant development of Ukraine not only through IT but also the financial industry.