Opposition raises questions over formin’s family buying home in Greece in February 2022

Opposition lawmakers have drafted a list of questions, which was seen by the news agency ELTA. The initiative was launched by non-attached MPs in cooperation with other opposition political groups. MP Agnė Širinskienė has informed ELTA that nearly all opposition parties supported the initiative.
Based on the Statute of the Seimas, ten legislators may approach the Seimas secretariat and submit written questions addressed to a minister concerning key issues. They may demand to provide answers at the same sitting.
The opposition wonders why the foreign minister’s family purchasing real estate abroad coincided with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The opposition would also like to know whether Landsbergis, leader of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), used his ministerial status to obtain support of the Greek authorities and whether additional concessions were made for him.
News website lrytas.lt last week reported that the foreign minister’s wife, Austėja Landsbergienė, had acquired a luxurious villa in the Greek island of Aegina two years ago.
According to the report, Landsbergienė made an advance payment of EUR 225,000 in February 2022, which coincided with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Landsbergienė’s asset declaration for 2022 and 2023 indicates ownership of real estate abroad valued EUR 795,000.