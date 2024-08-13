Opposition raises questions over formin’s family buying home in Greece in February 2022

Opposition lawmakers have drafted a list of questions, which was seen by the news agency ELTA. The initiative was launched by non-attached MPs in cooperation with other opposition political groups. MP Agnė Širinskienė has informed ELTA that nearly all opposition parties supported the initiative.

Based on the Statute of the Seimas, ten legislators may approach the Seimas secretariat and submit written questions addressed to a minister concerning key issues. They may demand to provide answers at the same sitting.

The opposition wonders why the foreign minister’s family purchasing real estate abroad coincided with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.