Only strong European action can make Russia change its behaviour – Landsbergis

“The situation in Ukraine is difficult. They clearly need our help. Without our assistance, the war will not go well for the Ukrainians. That could spell certain victorious points for Putin, and we cannot allow that,” Landsbergis said.

“Only strong European action can make Russia change its behaviour,” the head of Lithuania’s diplomacy said.

The meeting centred on cooperation between the EU and African states and the EU-African Union in a complex geopolitical context and the global consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Ministers also discussed how the EU could better apply and adapt EU instruments to strengthen stability in African states and crisis resolution.