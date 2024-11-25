One person critically injured in plane crash, president visits crash site

"One person who was injured in this morning’s plane crash is being treated at Santaros Clinics. The person has been critically injured. Doctors of Santaros Clinics are doing everything to guarantee the top medical aid to the victim," the hospital stated in a press release.

Meanwhile, Vilnius University Hospital said that two people injured in the crash were brought to the hospital and are being treated. Information about their state or injuries is not revealed to the public.

Vilnius County Police Headquarters said that all of the injured are men.