One person critically injured in plane crash, president visits crash site

"One person who was injured in this morning’s plane crash is being treated at Santaros Clinics. The person has been critically injured. Doctors of Santaros Clinics are doing everything to guarantee the top medical aid to the victim," the hospital stated in a press release.
Meanwhile, Vilnius University Hospital said that two people injured in the crash were brought to the hospital and are being treated. Information about their state or injuries is not revealed to the public.
Vilnius County Police Headquarters said that all of the injured are men.
One of the pilots, a citizen of Spain, was killed in the crash. According to emergency services, three other men were saved only because the aircraft cabin was not engulfed in flames.
The Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) stated in the afternoon, that the fire was extinguished at around 11:30 a.m. and firefighters completed their work at the site at 2:10 p.m. but some of their personnel were still at the site. The accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m.
President Gitanas Nausėda, together with German Ambassador Cornelius Zimmermann and Spanish Ambassador María Nieves Blanco Díaz visited the crash site on Monday afternoon and met with local residents. President’s chief adviser Frederikas Jansonas has confirmed this to ELTA.
Police Commissioner General Arūnas Paulauskas said that, based on initial information, there was no fire or smoke in the cargo plane prior to the crash. This transpired after investigators spoke with one of the crew members.
Traffic in Liepklanio Street near the crash site was opened in the afternoon in both directions. The street was closed off due to the accident, leading to traffic congestion, thus drivers were asked to choose different routes.
Vilnius City Mayor Valdas Benkunskas said that a local state of emergency was declared at the site. This will facilitate provision of aid and accommodation to people affected on the ground. The mayor described the scene as shocking as parts of the plane were just metres from a residential home, which caught on fire. According to the mayor, 13 local residents were evacuated.