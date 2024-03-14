No reason for concern about Belarusian military movement in areas bordering Lithuania

“Belarus has announced that this test of military readiness is in response to NATO and national exercises ongoing in Lithuania and in the region. The military intelligence constantly monitors and assesses the situation. There is no reason for concern,” the Ministry of National Defence stated Thursday.

According to the ministry, Belarus is currently conducting intense military training and Belarusian military units are also observed in areas bordering Lithuania, whereas military activity has increased in all main training areas of Belarus and in its airspace.