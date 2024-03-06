No immediate threat of war for Lithuania

 
Chief of Defence of Lithuania General Valdemaras Rupšys stresses that Lithuania does not face a threat of war in the near future. Yet he admits that the possibility of an armed conflict exists, but Lithuania is ready to minimise the threat together with NATO allies.

“Based on the available data, on all of the information that is received through open and non-open intelligence sources, we clearly see that in the near future, in the immediate perspective, there is really no threat of war for our country,” Rupšys said at a discussion organised by the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) on Wednesday.

“War may happen, there is such a probability, but in the longer perspective. (&) Yet I am sure that we are capable of reducing and detering that threat,” stressed the chief of defence.

