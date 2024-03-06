No immediate threat of war for Lithuania

“Based on the available data, on all of the information that is received through open and non-open intelligence sources, we clearly see that in the near future, in the immediate perspective, there is really no threat of war for our country,” Rupšys said at a discussion organised by the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) on Wednesday.
“War may happen, there is such a probability, but in the longer perspective. (&) Yet I am sure that we are capable of reducing and detering that threat,” stressed the chief of defence.