Nineteen witnesses questioned in plane crash probe

The pre-trial investigation will be carried out by the Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau which has taken over from the Vilnius County Chief Police Commissariat.

Officers have asked people to share their videos possibly capturing relevant data and send it via the e-police platform.

Police Commissioner General Arūnas Paulauskas said the crash site would be inspected for two or three more days, with drones flying over the location. Any further steps will be agreed with aviation experts, he added.

The wreckage of the aircraft will be removed later, and officials are now looking for a hangar to store them in, he said.