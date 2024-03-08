NGO urges Nausėda, presidential candidates to speak out for ratifying Istanbul Convention

Violence against women is still a serious and acute problem in Lithuania, with one in three women experiencing domestic violence in her lifetime, the centre told a press conference held at ELTA on Friday.

“On International Women’s Day, we would like to publicly ask all presidential candidates – do they support the ratification of the Istanbul Convention in Lithuania? We address this question in particular to the current President Gitanas Nausėda, who has so far failed to state his position on the ratification of the Istanbul Convention and who has not used his moral authority for the ratification of the Istanbul Convention in the five years of his term,” said Jūratė Juškaitė, head of the Lithuanian Human Rights Centre.