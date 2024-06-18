New US defence attaché accredited to Lithuania

„Recent years have seen a series of dramatic changes in the security situation in the region. The ongoing Russia’s war in Ukraine has impacted European security significantly, but it has also consolidated our efforts in a fight for the values of democracy and freedom. We are delighted that today we have an uninterrupted rotational US force presence in Lithuania. We are genuinely grateful to the United States because the American boots on the ground in the Baltic region is the main deterrent against Russia. In our turn, we are doing everything possible to ensure the best lodging and training conditions for the US forces in Lithuania,“ said Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas at the ceremony.