New US defence attaché accredited to Lithuania

Before the current diplomatic appointment, Lt Col Allgeyer served as deputy chief of the Office of Defence Cooperation at the US Embassy in Romania.
„Recent years have seen a series of dramatic changes in the security situation in the region. The ongoing Russia’s war in Ukraine has impacted European security significantly, but it has also consolidated our efforts in a fight for the values of democracy and freedom. We are delighted that today we have an uninterrupted rotational US force presence in Lithuania. We are genuinely grateful to the United States because the American boots on the ground in the Baltic region is the main deterrent against Russia. In our turn, we are doing everything possible to ensure the best lodging and training conditions for the US forces in Lithuania,“ said Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas at the ceremony.
The minister also thanked the US for immense assistance, experience, training and financial, in bolstering the Lithuanian Armed Forces capabilities.
„We welcome the excellent interoperability between Lithuanian and US forces and we will continue to seek perfection in this area. We prioritise our close and intense defence cooperation and increasing acquisitions from the US,“ Minister Kasčiūnas underscored.
„My main priority as an Ambassador is the US-Lithuanian security relations. Lt Col Baugh has strengthened our relations substantially over the three years, while Lt Col Allgeyer will continue to guide the security and defence relations with our Ally Lithuania to an even deeper level,“ said Ambassador of the United States to Lithuania Kara McDonald in a message.
Minister Kasčiūnas thanked the outgoing Lt Col Baugh for excellent work and personal contribution in developing cooperation between the Lithuanian and the US militaries and decorated her with the National Defence System Medal of Merit.
Chief of the Office of Defence Cooperation at the United States Embassy Lt Col Stephen Chu was also farewelled at the ceremony.