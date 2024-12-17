New set of sanctions sends a clear message to EU firms to exit Russia – FM

"More than 600 EU companies are still doing business in Russia. Each of them is directly contributing to Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and poses serious challenges to the EU’s economic security. The 15th sanctions package sends a clear message and a call to EU businesses to withdraw from Russia, which was proposed by Lithuania," Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said in his comment.
The EU Foreign Affairs Council highlighted that EU operators should be aware that Russia is no longer a state abiding by the rule of law. The Russian government’s legislation targeting the assets of companies from "unfriendly countries", including EU member states, may limit the ability of EU companies to withdraw assets from Russia.
The 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures is aimed at further limiting Russia’s ability to wage its illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. These measures are designed to address the circumvention of EU sanctions through targeting of Putin’s shadow fleet and weaken Russia’s military and industrial complex.
The EU Council agreed on a significant package of 84 listings, which consists of 54 persons and 30 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, the press release reads.
As regards individuals, the EU is sanctioning the military unit responsible for the striking of the Okhmadyt children hospital in Kyiv, senior managers in leading companies in the energy sector, individuals responsible for children deportation, propaganda and circumvention, as well the Minister of Defence and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
As to entities, the EU targeted primarily Russian defence companies and shipping companies responsible for the transportation of crude oil and oil products by the sea, providing important revenues to the Russian government. It also listed a chemical plant, a civil Russian airline which is an important provider of logistical support to the Russian military. For the first time, it imposes fully-fledged sanctions (travel ban, asset freeze, prohibition to make economic resources available) on various Chinese actors supplying drone components and microelectronic components in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.
The Council is adding further vessels to the list of those subject to a port access ban and ban on provision of a broad range of services related to maritime transport. This measure is intended to target non-EU tankers that are part of Putin’s shadow fleet circumventing the oil price cap mechanism or support the energy sector of Russia, or vessels that are responsible for transporting military equipment for Russia or involved in the transport of stolen Ukrainian grain. 52 vessels originating from third countries were targeted today on these grounds, bringing the total of designated vessels to 79.
The Council also added 32 new entities to the list of those directly supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine. They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies, as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defence and security sector. Some of these entities are located in third countries (China, India, Iran, Serbia and the United Arab Emirates) and have been involved in the circumvention of trade restrictions or have engaged in the procurement of sensitive items used for Russian military operations, like UAVs and missiles.
Lastly, the EU extended the deadlines applicable to certain derogations needed for divestments from Russia.