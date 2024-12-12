New ministers take oaths, officially assume office

The ministers promised to faithfully serve the Republic of Lithuania, her people and democracy, to respect and comply with the Constitution and laws, to protect Lithuania’s territorial integrity and enhance her independence.

After the swearing-in ceremony the Cabinet of Ministers led by Social Democrat Gintautas Paluckas officially assumed office, whereas the preceding Government led by Ingrida Šimonytė completed its work.

The new ruling coalition was formed by the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), which won the parliamentary election in October, together with Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn.

The first meeting of the new Government is planned on Friday.