New ministers take oaths, officially assume office

The ministers promised to faithfully serve the Republic of Lithuania, her people and democracy, to respect and comply with the Constitution and laws, to protect Lithuania’s territorial integrity and enhance her independence.
After the swearing-in ceremony the Cabinet of Ministers led by Social Democrat Gintautas Paluckas officially assumed office, whereas the preceding Government led by Ingrida Šimonytė completed its work.
The new ruling coalition was formed by the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), which won the parliamentary election in October, together with Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn.
The first meeting of the new Government is planned on Friday.
The LSDP nominated nine ministers: Rimantas Šadžius as finance minister, MP Dovilė Šakalienė as national defence minister, MP Šarūnas Birutis as culture minister, MP Inga Ruginienė as social security and labour minister, MP Eugenijus Sabutis as transport and communications minister, Marija Jakubauskienė as health minister, MP Raminta Popovienė as education, science and sport minister, Vladislav Kondratovič as interior minister and president’s former chief national security adviser Kęstutis Budrys as foreign minister.
The Nemunas Dawn party nominated three ministers: Ignas Hofmanas as agriculture minister, Povilas Poderskis as environment minister and Rimantas Mockus as justice minister.
Democrats For Lithuania put forward two ministers: Lukas Savickas as economy and innovation minister, and Žygimantas Vaičiūnas as energy minister.