New foreign minister presents his team

Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė, Doctor of International Law at Vilnius University, is also joining the team of deputy foreign ministers. Until now, she served as deputy minister of justice, overseeing initiatives to ensure the accountability of the Russian and Belarusian regimes, issues of international cooperation and implementation of human rights, and was a member of the Coordination Commission on International Sanctions. Previously she also held the position of the Chancellor of the Ministry of Justice and was a legal advisor to President Dalia Grybauskaitė. Grigaitė-Daugirdė is a lecturer of international and humanitarian law at the Faculty of Law of Vilnius University. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in international finance from the Faculty of Economics of Vilnius University, a Master’s Degree in international law from the Faculty of Law and a doctorate in international law.