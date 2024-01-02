New deputy health minister appointed

Niakšu took office on 1 January this year, three months after joining the health minister’s team as adviser.

According to Dulkys, the third deputy minister is expected to accelerate the implementation of e-health solutions and improvements.

Niakšu has more than 20 years of experience in implementing and managing digitaliation projects in Europe, Asia and Africa. He is also an expert with the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank and Germany’s development bank KfW.