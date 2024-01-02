New deputy health minister appointed

 
Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys has appointed his adviser Dr Oleg Niakšu as deputy health minister in charge of digitalisation and modernisation of the healthcare system.

Niakšu took office on 1 January this year, three months after joining the health minister’s team as adviser.

According to Dulkys, the third deputy minister is expected to accelerate the implementation of e-health solutions and improvements.

Niakšu has more than 20 years of experience in implementing and managing digitaliation projects in Europe, Asia and Africa. He is also an expert with the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank and Germany’s development bank KfW.

The new deputy health minister has had active roles in drawing up national digital transformation programmes, strategic plans in the areas of health, education and e-government.

