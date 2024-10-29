New air traffic tool to allow tracking drones

"By opening the system’s app on your phone, you can see the geographical location of a legal drone flight. If not, you can call and report it to the relevant authorities, the police," Saulius Batavičius, CEO of Oro Navigacija, told repoters.

"'This should enable drone operators to come out of the shadows and fly using the system. This will make it safer for everyone, because we will know who is flying and where," he added.

The CEO of Oro Navigacija expects the system to be fully operational later this year.

"The system itself is currently being certified with the TKA (Transport Competence Agency – ELTA) and we expect it to be fully available and operational by the new year," he explained.