New air traffic tool to allow tracking drones

"By opening the system’s app on your phone, you can see the geographical location of a legal drone flight. If not, you can call and report it to the relevant authorities, the police," Saulius Batavičius, CEO of Oro Navigacija, told repoters.
"'This should enable drone operators to come out of the shadows and fly using the system. This will make it safer for everyone, because we will know who is flying and where," he added.
The CEO of Oro Navigacija expects the system to be fully operational later this year.
"The system itself is currently being certified with the TKA (Transport Competence Agency – ELTA) and we expect it to be fully available and operational by the new year," he explained.
Speaking at the event, Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis highlighted the new system’s role in efforts to enable the commercial use of drones.
"Commercial drone services could be provided in Vilnius or other cities and towns throughout Lithuania. To make it easy, we need a system so that everyone fits in in that airspace above us," the minister said.
According to Skuodis, the new tool will also allow preventing unintentional penalties for drone operators that could result from launching a drone at an unauthorised time and place.
Last year, Oro navigacija signed a EUR 2.5-million contract with Austria’s Frequentis over installation of the U-space service. The application is said to become available soon to both drone operators and all the residents in Lithuania.