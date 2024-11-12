Nemunas Dawn to nominate Širinskienė as deputy parlt speaker

Leader of the party, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday.
A day earlier, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn signed a coalition agreement and will have 86 out of 141 seats in parliament.
However, Social Democratic prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas stated that the matter of Žemaitaitis’ candidacy for a deputy parliament speaker’s position should be delayed amid an ongoing investigation involving him. The leader of the Nemunas Dawn is under investigation for potential incitement of hatred on social media.
Democrats For Lithuania will be the party nominating the next parliament speaker, whereas the LSDP will have three deputy speakers and the Nemunas Dawn will have two.