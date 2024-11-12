Nemunas Dawn to nominate Širinskienė as deputy parlt speaker

Leader of the party, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday.

A day earlier, the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn signed a coalition agreement and will have 86 out of 141 seats in parliament.

However, Social Democratic prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas stated that the matter of Žemaitaitis’ candidacy for a deputy parliament speaker’s position should be delayed amid an ongoing investigation involving him. The leader of the Nemunas Dawn is under investigation for potential incitement of hatred on social media.