Nemunas Dawn takes lead in first post-election poll

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) was preferred by 7.5% of the respondents to other parties (down from 8.3% in August).

The former ruling Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) follow with 9.9% of the support, slightly up from 9% in August.

Among those polled, 10.4% said they would cast ballot for the Democrats For Lithuania chaired by Saulius Skvernelis, up from 9.4% in August.

The Social Democrats led by MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė fell to the second place in parties’ rankings, with 13.9% of support, down from 15.7% in August.

If the Seimas election were held the coming Sunday, 15% of the respondents said they would vote for the Nemunas Dawn, up from 8% in the August survey.

Among all the parties, Remigijus Žemaitaitis-led Nemunas Dawn saw the biggest rise in support over the past two months.

The opposition Liberal Movement ranked sixth in the ratings of political parties. It garnered the support of 5.1% voters in November, up from 4.1% in August.

A quarter of the respondents or 26% said they would not go to the polls or were still undecided as to which party to vote for.

Director of Baltijos Tyrimai Rasa Ališauskienė said the party ratings compiled in November are closely linked to the post-election emotions of the population. Disappointment with Blinkevičiūtė’s refusal to take up the prime minister’s job and public criticism of Žemaitaitatis appeared to have had the biggest impact on voters’ moods, the sociologist suggested.