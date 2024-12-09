Nemunas Dawn reveals new nominee for environment min

The news agency ELTA has learned from Žemaitaitis that Kovėra is one of two potential candidates for this post.

Kovėra, a PhD in biomedicine, an environmentalist and a hunter, had established a movement Už gamtą (For the Nature).

Decades ago, he was involved in a criminal case over improper storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Questions over poaching were also raised when he was a candidate to head Žuvintas Reserve.

Incoming Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas told the media Monday that he was meeting with potential nominees for the remaining ministerial posts and once he decides they would be put forward to the president.