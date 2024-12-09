Nemunas Dawn reveals new nominee for environment min

The news agency ELTA has learned from Žemaitaitis that Kovėra is one of two potential candidates for this post.
Kovėra, a PhD in biomedicine, an environmentalist and a hunter, had established a movement Už gamtą (For the Nature).
Decades ago, he was involved in a criminal case over improper storage of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Questions over poaching were also raised when he was a candidate to head Žuvintas Reserve.
Incoming Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas told the media Monday that he was meeting with potential nominees for the remaining ministerial posts and once he decides they would be put forward to the president.
As reported, last week President Gitanas Nausėda signed a decree on the composition of the new Government. However, he approved 12 rather than 14 members of the new Cabinet of Ministers. It is still unclear who would head the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Justice, for which the Nemunas Dawn party will be responsible. Earlier, Sigitas Podėnas and Virginijus Kulikauskas were considered as potential candidates but eventually were not nominated.
The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) intend to appeal to the Constitutional Court over partial confirmation of the Cabinet. According to MP Mindaugas Lingė (TS-LKD), the Constitution does not stipulate how many ministers have to be appointed for the Government to assume office, but some provisions suggest that the full Cabinet of Ministers has to be approved at once.