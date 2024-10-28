Nemunas Dawn plans to expand in Lithuania after election success

"We will not be working in the opposition. The Statute of the Seimas provides for working in the minority," Žemaitaitis said at the post-election press conference held by ELTA.

MP Agnė Širinskienė in turn explained that election programmes of the Nemunas Dawn and centre-left parties are quite similar, thus, it would be odd to declare itself the opposition.

Speaking about the would-be coalition, Žemaitaitis said that if he had the right to choose, he would seek to form not a simple majority but the constitutional majority of three fifths of all MPs. According to him, the more centre-left politicians are in the coalition the more they would accomplish.