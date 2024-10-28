Nemunas Dawn plans to expand in Lithuania after election success

"We will not be working in the opposition. The Statute of the Seimas provides for working in the minority," Žemaitaitis said at the post-election press conference held by ELTA.
MP Agnė Širinskienė in turn explained that election programmes of the Nemunas Dawn and centre-left parties are quite similar, thus, it would be odd to declare itself the opposition.
Speaking about the would-be coalition, Žemaitaitis said that if he had the right to choose, he would seek to form not a simple majority but the constitutional majority of three fifths of all MPs. According to him, the more centre-left politicians are in the coalition the more they would accomplish.
He added that the Nemunas Dawn would consider joining the coalition if it was invited to.
"In elections 186,000 Lithuanian people stated that they have expectations for the Nemunas Dawn and its team to replace the Conservatives [TS-LKD] and to have a different attitude towards state governance," he said.
In addition, Žemaitaitis announced that the Nemunas Dawn would immediately start preparing for 2027 municipal elections. Therefore, the party plans to establish new branches all across Lithuania, each consisting of at least 100 members.
Speaking about the next Government, both Širinskienė and Žemaitaitis said it would be odd if Social Democratic leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė does not become the next prime minister as promised during the election campaign. According to Širinskienė, "it would be not the best of ideas" if the centre-left started its tenure with "a Government crisis".
Furthermore, amid calls to reconsider his heated rhetoric, Žemaitaitis stated that he would not change anything, as he is straightforward, unpretentious and always says what he thinks.
In April, the Constitutional Court ruled that Žemaitaitis grossly violated the Constitution and breached his oath by making antisemitic posts on social media. He stepped down as an MP because of this. The move allowed him to avoid impeachment and participate in parliamentary elections in autumn.
In Monday’s press conference, he once again denied having insulted the Jews and refused to apologise for his statements, and reiterated his claims that the statements were only aimed at KGB and NKVD agents.