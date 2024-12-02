Nemunas Dawn nominates new justice min

He made the announcement in a post on social network Facebook on 1 December.
"I decided not to change my professional career to a political one," he wrote.
Bartkus stated that the legal community expressed support for him when he considered the possibility of becoming the justice minister.
"One has to admit that the political situation in Lithuania is controversial. Discussions continue on the appointment of independent ministers (professionals in their field, so-called technocrats) and on participation in the Government. Without concord, participation of a professional in the Government becomes hardly possible," Bartkus wrote.
He also thanked Social Democratic Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas for the trust shown in him and promised to support initiatives on reducing bureaucracy and strengthening democracy and the rule of law.
Afterwards, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, put forward former director of the Prison Service, Virginijus Kulikauskas, for the justice minister’s post.
President Gitanas Nausėda is expected to meet with the new candidate on Monday afternoon.
According to the sources of ELTA, the Nemunas Dawn had considered Kulikauskas as a ministerial nominee earlier.
As reported, the Nemunas Dawn will be responsible for three ministries: environment, justice and agriculture.
According to public broadcaster LRT, President Nausėda has raised doubt over the lacking managerial and political experience of Sigitas Podėnas, the nominee to the environment minister’s position.
The president previously vowed not to approve any members of the Nemunas Dawn as ministers but said he would approve independents nominated by the party.
Nemunas Dawn leader Žemaitaitis is accused of antisemitism and is a defendant in a case on suspicion of inciting hatred towards the Jews on social media.
The LSDP has attracted much criticism for inviting the Nemunas Dawn into the coalition.