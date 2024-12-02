Nemunas Dawn nominates new justice min

He made the announcement in a post on social network Facebook on 1 December.

"I decided not to change my professional career to a political one," he wrote.

Bartkus stated that the legal community expressed support for him when he considered the possibility of becoming the justice minister.

"One has to admit that the political situation in Lithuania is controversial. Discussions continue on the appointment of independent ministers (professionals in their field, so-called technocrats) and on participation in the Government. Without concord, participation of a professional in the Government becomes hardly possible," Bartkus wrote.