Nemunas Dawn has put up trustworthy people for ministers, says Paluckas

The Nemunas Dawn has put forward several trustworthy professionals for ministers, says Gintautas Paluckas, Social Democrat candidate for prime minister.

"There are several candidates with considerable experience in public administration. Transparent and honourable people who could be considered for [heading] one ministry or another," Paluckas told reporters in the Seimas on Tuesday, refusing to name them.

The coalition leader also said he would help with potential ministers’ search if the Nemunas Dawn wanted.

President Gitanas Nausėda said on Monday he will not be approving party candidates for Cabinet jobs from the Nemunas Dawn.

Paluckas told reporters the coalition parties and he himself have heard the president’s expectations.

The Nemunas Dawn party was given three out of 14 ministerial portfolios. It is expected to nominate ministers of agriculture, environment and justice.

