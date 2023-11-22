Negotiations with the government hit a wall: new teachers’ strike is scheduled this week

Lithuanian teachers are fed up with low salaries that do not reflect the level of difficulty of their work, large numbers of children in classrooms, bureaucratic tasks, and heavy workloads. They have taken drastic measures to demand better conditions, such as climbing through windows of the Ministry of Education and marching across the country. But their struggle is far from over, as the final consensus is still elusive - the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport refuses to raise salaries as much as teachers have demanded. Teachers and their supporters are getting ready for yet another strike in front of the Seimas - this time on the 24th of November. The question remains: what is the future of education in Lithuania and is something going to change?