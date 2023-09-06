2023 September 06 18:43

Nausėdienė to participate in first ladies' conference in Ukraine

 
Lithuania’s First Lady Diana Nausėdienė arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday, where on the invitation of First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska she is attending the Third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen.

Nausėdienė said she was pleased to be able to visit the free and proud capital of Ukraine once again, whose special people will not be overcome by any tyrants or aggressors.

Lithuania’s first lady will attend the summit’s session War and Emotional Health, which will address the mass effects of war on individual and public psyche, posttraumatic syndromes and the choice of Ukrainians to fight against the ideology of aggression and cruelty, thus demonstrating to the entire world their mental strength.

