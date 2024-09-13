Nausėdienė attends Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv

Diana Nausėdienė emphasised Lithuania’s approach to family support, highlighting solutions aimed at mobilising and empowering society. She cited the establishment of a comprehensive social protection system involving cooperation between the state, municipalities, non-governmental organizations, and communities – all working towards the same goal.

„The social assistance system in my country is built on fundamental respect for every child’s right to live in their own family,“ Mrs Nausėdienė said. „It is our principled position that every child deserves the opportunity to develop freely, think independently, and to access equal, inclusive and empowering start-of-life and educational opportunities in Lithuania.“