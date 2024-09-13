Nausėdienė attends Fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen in Kyiv

This year’s summit focused on the theme Protecting Children: Guarantees for a Safe Future. Mrs Nausėdienė participated in a panel on child safety in families, sharing Lithuania’s successful practices.
Diana Nausėdienė emphasised Lithuania’s approach to family support, highlighting solutions aimed at mobilising and empowering society. She cited the establishment of a comprehensive social protection system involving cooperation between the state, municipalities, non-governmental organizations, and communities – all working towards the same goal.
„The social assistance system in my country is built on fundamental respect for every child’s right to live in their own family,“ Mrs Nausėdienė said. „It is our principled position that every child deserves the opportunity to develop freely, think independently, and to access equal, inclusive and empowering start-of-life and educational opportunities in Lithuania.“
She stressed the collective responsibility of state institutions to ensure a safe environment for children, stating, „We work to support all progressive initiatives within our society. And we wish for similar advancements in Ukraine. Please trust me when I say people, their talent and innovative ideas are a powerful force.“
During discussions on enhancing parenting skills, Mrs Nausėdienė highlighted the I Grow Lithuania online platform, initiated by the Lithuanian Premature Baby Association Neišnešiotukas, which supports families and professionals, promoting the emotional well-being of children, saving newborn lives and aiding families nationwide.
The first lady underscored the impactful role of public initiatives, exemplified by the activities of the Lithuanian Premature Baby Association Neišnešiotukas, in fostering optimal child development, well-being and future success.
During her visit to Kyiv, Mrs Nausėdienė also visited the specialised children’s hospital Okhmatdyt, heavily damaged by a massive Russian missile attack on 8 July earlier this year, as well as the Centre for the Protection of Children’s Rights.