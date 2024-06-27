Nausėda, Zelensky sign 10-year security agreement for Lithuania and Ukraine

Signed by Nausėda and Zelensky, the agreement aims to speed up Ukraine’s integration into the EU and NATO and strengthen Ukraine’s security and defense capabilities through improved interoperability with NATO.

„Lithuania is firmly committed to supporting Ukraine in fighting against the aggressor. We know this fight is for the freedom and peace of all Europe. Lithuania has decided to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine. Today’s bilateral agreement will expand the scope of our assistance and will contribute to strengthening Ukraine and accelerating its victory against the aggressor, Russia,“ the president said.