Nausėda, Zelensky sign 10-year security agreement for Lithuania and Ukraine

„The key is the continuity of this agreement. It is a long term one, it provides for our continued commitment and that is very important. The political conjuncture may change both in Lithuania and in Ukraine, but it is very important that no cyclical winds alter this course,“ Nausėda told LRT reporters in Brussels on Thursday.
The agreement entails regular strategic and political dialogue meetings on all issues relating to Ukraine’s defense against the aggressor and victory, Lithuania’s military, humanitarian and financial support for Ukraine, strengthening Ukraine’s economic and energy stability and resilience, and support for its accession to NATO and the EU, according to a press release from the president’s press service.
The pact also outlines cooperation in cyber security, intelligence and counter-intelligence, as well as in combating chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear risks. The parties commit to collaborate in defense industry, resilience against hybrid threats, anti-corruption, and reforming Ukraine’s law enforcement and justice systems.
„Lithuania’s security partnership with Ukraine has a strong historical foundation. Our nations share deep historical ties and commemorate joint victories against shared enemies, demonstrating the spirit and resolve of our soldiers. Lithuania is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight for an independent, democratic and sovereign state within its internationally recognized borders, capable of deterring and defending itself,“ the agreement states.
Signed by Nausėda and Zelensky, the agreement aims to speed up Ukraine’s integration into the EU and NATO and strengthen Ukraine’s security and defense capabilities through improved interoperability with NATO.
„Lithuania is firmly committed to supporting Ukraine in fighting against the aggressor. We know this fight is for the freedom and peace of all Europe. Lithuania has decided to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine. Today’s bilateral agreement will expand the scope of our assistance and will contribute to strengthening Ukraine and accelerating its victory against the aggressor, Russia,“ the president said.
The bilateral security cooperation agreement enters into force on the date of its signature and will be effective for ten years.