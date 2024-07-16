Nausėda would like some ministers to be replaced

„We had a preliminary discussion with the prime minister about this. I am not talking about a massive Cabinet reshuffle. It is not the time and place for this. However, I have formed a very clear and rather negative opinion about the work of some ministers,“ Nausėda told reporters Tuesday.

The president did not name the ministers who should be dismissed in his opinion. „We are talking about one or the other minister,“ said Nausėda.

Furthermore, the head of state claimed that he had „great“ working relations with Šimonytė.

„In fact, recently we addressed many issues, exchanged opinions and I would say that relationships are entirely normal,“ said the head of state.