Nausėda would like some ministers to be replaced

„We had a preliminary discussion with the prime minister about this. I am not talking about a massive Cabinet reshuffle. It is not the time and place for this. However, I have formed a very clear and rather negative opinion about the work of some ministers,“ Nausėda told reporters Tuesday.
The president did not name the ministers who should be dismissed in his opinion. „We are talking about one or the other minister,“ said Nausėda.
Furthermore, the head of state claimed that he had „great“ working relations with Šimonytė.
„In fact, recently we addressed many issues, exchanged opinions and I would say that relationships are entirely normal,“ said the head of state.
Speaking about Minister of Health Arūnas Dulkys, the president claimed that problems have been accumulating in the healthcare sector and „everyone but the minister sees that“.
Meanwhile, Dulkys earlier told ELTA that he feels the president’s trust as Nausėda signed reform bills that the health minister had initiated.
Speaking about the Government, the president added that he had a very good opinion of Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas who was appointed just this March replacing Arvydas Anušauskas who resigned.
As reported previously, following the inauguration of President Gitanas Nausėda for the second term of office last Friday, the Government returned its powers as stipulated by law. On Monday, the president nominated Ingrida Šimonytė to continue serving as Lithuania’s prime minister. On Tuesday, her candidacy was presented to members of parliament and a vote will be held later the same day.